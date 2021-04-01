No. 19 Oregon shuts out New Mexico State 5-0

EUGENE, Ore. – Matching hardball wits with one of the nation’s best teams, NM State found it tough to get anything going against 19th-ranked Oregon’s pitching staff as the Aggies were limited to only three hits in a 5-0 setback to the Ducks Thursday night at PK Park.

SCORING PLAYS

B3 | Aggie starter Sammy Natera as hanging zeroes on the board through the first two frames, but the nationally-ranked Ducks were able to get to the left-hander in the third. Natera issued a walk to lead off the frame before a double from leadoff man Tanner Smith put two in scoring position. After Natera recorded an out, Kenyon Yovan drove a two-run double to left to put the home team up for good. Gabe Matthews pushed another run across with a sacrifice fly to make matters 3-0, but Tommy Tabak as able to end the frame by doubling up the runner at second.

B4 | Another walk led to the fourth run for the Ducks. Natera was pulled from the game in favor of Frank Dickinson after starting the frame with a five-pitch base-on-balls. Dickson Jr., managed to get the first two outs of the fourth, but Smith struck for an RBI double which made the Aggies’ deficit 4-0.

B8 | Oregon’s third extra-base hit extended the home team’s lead to 5-0. Matthews launched a 1-0 offering from NM State relief arm Hayden Johns out beyond the fence in left center.