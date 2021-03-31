NMSU’s Watson, Williams enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The NCAA Transfer Portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away. It was the latter for the New Mexico State men’s basketball program on Wednesday, as sophomore guard Kalen Williams and freshman forward Marcus Watson have both put their names into the transfer portal.

Verbal Commits was the first to report the portal news.

New Mexico State F Rashaun Agee (RS FR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/8Uj9PiX5FQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 30, 2021

New Mexico State F Marcus Watson (RS FR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/JyOnDKn1z3 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 31, 2021

Watson was a former four-star recruit and transferred to NMSU from Oklahoma State. However, transfer rules kept him on the bench until Feb. 1. Watson, who will have four years of eligibility remaining, finished this past season averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Playing in 16 games for the Aggies last season, Williams averaged 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. His best performance came in back-to-back games at Tarleton State when he scored nine points on back-to-back nights. Williams, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, also scored eight points in NMSU’s win over Utah Valley in the WAC Tournament semifinals.

Watson and Williams join Rashaun Agee off NMSU’s 2020-21 roster in the portal. Darreus Brown left the program last November.