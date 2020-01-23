NMSU’s Trevelin Queen out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – They haven’t lost since December 14, but it certainly seems like nothing has gone right for New Mexico State this season.

The Aggies’ awful injury luck got even worse on Wednesday, as head coach Chris Jans told KTSM that NMSU’s leading scorer Trevelin Queen will miss 4-6 weeks with a knee injury.

The senior guard underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn meniscus he suffered in New Mexico State’s 75-67 win over Seattle University on Saturday.

It’s the latest in a slew of Aggie injuries in 2019-20, which has already ended the seasons of AJ Harris and Clayton Henry. Queen is arguably the toughest loss: he’s the Aggies’ leading scorer (14.7 ppg), rebounder (5.7 rpg) and three-point shooter (44 threes made in 2019-20).

Despite the setback, Jans thinks the Aggies are beginning to play their best basketball of the season and hopes that continues without Queen.

“We’re trending in the right direction. I like where we’re at. They’ve grabbed hold of the identity we’re looking for,” Jans said. “We’re still not a finished product and I wouldn’t want us to be a finished product in mid-January and for what we went through, I thought that was impossible. I like where we’re at.”

New Mexico State is hopeful that Queen will return before the WAC Tournament, which begins March 12 in Las Vegas.

The Aggies are at UTRGV on Saturday.