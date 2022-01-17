NMSU’s “Teddy Buckets” named WAC Player of the Week after 41-point performance

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — After pouring in 41 points in a win over Abilene Christian over the weekend, New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen was named the WAC Player of the week on Monday. It’s the second time this season Allen has garnered the honor.

Leading the way for the Aggies in two wins at the Pan American Center last week, “Teddy Buckets” finished with 15 points, six rebounds and a trio of steals in Thursday night’s win over Tarleton. He followed that up with a 41-point performance in a win over Abilene Christian on Saturday, shooting 13-of-20 (.650) from the field. Just three other Aggies in program history (John Williamson, Jimmy Collins and Ernest Patterson) have scored more points in a game than Allen did against the Wildcats for NMSU’s 10th consecutive win.

Allen’s 41 points were the second-highest total by an Aggie in a game played inside the Pan American Center. Only Collins’ 42-point outburst against Air Force on Feb. 14, 1970 bettered Allen’s outing.

The Phoenix, Arizona, native is averaging 18.6 points per game (third in the WAC), but also tops the Aggies’ charts in rebounds (7.0 per game) and steals (21, 1.2 per game) this season. He has scored in double figures in every game this season and has NMSU at a WAC-best 15-2 record.

Allen and the rest of the Aggies are set to put their 10-game winning streak on the line in East Texas this week. NMSU’s two road games in the Lone Star State send them to Huntsville, Texas, and Nacogdoches, Texas, to battle two of the WAC’s newest members. First up for the Aggies is a visit to Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum for a Thursday evening showdown with Sam Houston. Tip-off has been set for 5:30 p.m. MT. NMSU will play Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

