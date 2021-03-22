NMSU’s Saenz named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Player of the Week

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State sophomore outfielder, Zerek Saenz, caught fire over the weekend and has been named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Player of the Week on Monday. Saenz was also named the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Hitter of the week.

Saenz smoked opposing pitching during the Aggies’ 5-0 run over the last week, slashing .739/.739/1.043 during that same stretch. A product of Mayfield High School, Saenz collected 17 hits in his 23 at-bats with five of those (three doubles, two triples) being extra-base hits. He drove in 10 of the NMSU’s 48 runs last week, scored another 10 and registered at least two hits in each of the Aggies’ five games.

The Las Cruces native leads the WAC and ranks third nationally in batting average (.554) while also sitting ninth in the NCAA in total hits (31) and 11th in the nation in on-base percentage (.600).

Saenz is the first Aggie to collect Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Week honors since Nick Gonzales did so on February 17, 2020.

The Aggies (9-7, 7-1 WAC) have won their last five games and eight of their last nine. NMSU sits a half-game back of the top spot in the WAC standings as they set out on a 12-game road trip beginning this week against Seattle U on Friday.