NMSU’s Perkins nominated for 2019 Burlsworth Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KTSM) – From walk-on to scholarship to starter. New Mexico State redshirt senior defensive back Austin Perkins is a nominee for the 2019 Burlsworth Trophy. A record 83 nominees for this year’s award, which is presented to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on, were announced Tuesday, November 5.



Perkins, who was awarded a scholarship in the fall of 2017, started six of the Aggies’ first eight games this season before suffering a hand injury, which has kept him out for the past two contests. Despite missing time, the Tuscon, Ariz., has tallied 45 total tackles (20 solo) and leads the team in interceptions (2) this year.



He picked off passes in back-to-back games, logging an interception against San Diego State before snagging his second in as many weeks at New Mexico. He recorded a career-high 10 total tackles in the season opener at Washington State.



Perkins has three interceptions in career, nabbing his first one season ago at UTEP, and has carded 146 total tackles.



The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, who walked on at Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected with the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later.



The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those who have limited opportunities. The organization, in conjunction with the Springdale Rotary Club, will host an awards ceremony on Dec. 9 in Springdale, Arkansas to honor the three finalists and announce this year’s winner.



Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow won the award in 2018.