NMSU’s Martin: Allegations will be proven false

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Allegations of misconduct by New Mexico State football coach Doug Martin will be proven false, Martin told KTSM on Wednesday afternoon.

In the last two weeks, the university was made aware of a complaint to the school’s administration of misconduct by Martin. An NM State spokesperson told KTSM on Wednesday that the school is looking into the matter.

No timetable has been set for the completion of the investigation, but Martin told KTSM that he fully expects to be cleared by university administration.

“This is a ridiculous allegation that will be proven false by players and trainers and everyone around here,” Martin told the Las Cruces Sun-News and KTSM. “It comes from a single disgruntled parent who has a kid that was not getting to play. They have been threatening me all year long that if their kid didn’t play they had friends who could get me fired. They have used racial slurs saying I treat black players better than other players. This will all come out in the end to be false.”

Martin just completed his seventh season as the head coach at New Mexico State, leading the Aggies to a 2-10 record. Overall, Martin is just 22-63 since 2013 in Las Cruces.

NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia has said previously that Martin will return for the 2020 season. Martin has two years remaining on his contract and over $1 million in buyout fees.