NMSU’s Kizer named to All-WAC Second Team

DENVER, CO (KTSM) – After a stellar sophomore season, Corey Kizer was named to the All-Western Athletic Conference Second Team by the league’s coaches, the WAC announced Tuesday night.

“Corey has been a rock for our team this season,” said head coach Rob Baarts. “She will play any position asked of her. Her best position is forward but she had to play in the midfield all season. I can’t imagine the offensive success she’ll have when she doesn’t have as much defensive responsibilities. We are incredibly proud of Corey and can’t wait to see what her next two years look like!”

Kizer enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, starting all 18 matches after starting just one a season ago. The Cleveland High School graduate led the squad in goals (5), points (11) and shooting percentage (.200).

The native of Placitas, N.M., scored four goals during conference play including the game-winning goal in overtime against CSU Bakersfield and two in a 3-1 road win at UT Rio Grande Valley.

This is the Aggies’ first postseason award since 2017 when Dmitri Fong, Aileen Galicia and Devin Hart earned All-WAC honors.