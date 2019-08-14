NMSU’s Huntely named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State football senior running back Jason Huntley continues to rack up preseason accolades.



Huntley was named to the watch list for the 2019 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football from the state of Texas, Tuesday. The list was announced at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler 14th Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon.



It is the second preseason watch list that Huntley has appeared in. The 2018 Phil Steele fourth-team All-American was previously named to the 2019 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, which is given annually to the most versatile player in college football.



The native of Arlington, Texas, rushed for 505 yards and seven touchdowns while recording 529 receiving yards for three scores one season ago. As a return specialist, he led the nation with three kickoff return touchdowns, finishing the year with 1,632 all-purpose yards en route to becoming the third running back in program history to earn All-America honors.



The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year college.



Huntley and NM State open the 2019 season at Washington State on Aug. 31 with an 8 p.m. MT kickoff on the Pac-12 Network. Season tickets for the Aggie football home slate can be purchased at the Pan American Center or by calling 833-AGGIEUP.