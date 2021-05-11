NMSU women’s golf in 12th place after two rounds at NCAA Stanford Regional

STANFORD, Calif. – The New Mexico State women’s golf team finished the second round of the Stanford Regional in 12th place after shooting 294 at the Stanford Regional in Stanford, Calif., on Tuesday.

Pun Chanachai carded the lowest round from an Aggie with a one-under-par 70 and moved into a tie for 29th place (+2). Chanachai got it going early, sinking birdies on 11 and 12 after teeing off from 10. Along with Chanachai, Amelia McKee was solid, shooting one-over-par 72 with three birdies.

Pun with a 🐦 on 11! Great start to the the day for the Aggies all+time birdie leader!#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/sflwRfpWjA — NM State WGolf (@NMStateWGolf) May 11, 2021

Karen Miyamoto shot 77 (+6) for the day and finished the second round four-over-par overall and in a 38th-place tie. Freshmen Alison Gastelum and Alex Quihuis both carded five-over-par 76 with Quihuis tied for 47th and Gastelum in 74th place.

As a team, the Aggies have the fifth-lowest scoring average on par fives for the tournament, averaging 4.75 strokes and scoring nine-under-par on par fives.

NM State is set to wrap up the Stanford Regional Wednesday, May 12, with tee times beginning at approximately 9 a.m. (MT) from hole 10. Following the conclusion of tomorrow’s action, the top-6 teams and top-3 individuals not on an advancing team will advance to NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Aggie nation can keep up with all of tomorrow’s Stanford Regional action with live scoring from GolfStat.

Results | Team

12. New Mexico State | 292-294=586 (+18)

Results | Individual

T29. Pun Chanachai | 74-70=144 (+2)

T38. Karen Miyamoto | 69-77=146 (+4)

T47. Alex Quihuis | 72-76=148 (+6)

74. Alison Gastelum | 77-76=153 (+11)

NA. Amelia McKee | 72 (+1)