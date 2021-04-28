NMSU women’s golf headed to Golden State for NCAA Stanford Regional

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s golf team will make its 10th appearance at the NCAA Regionals when the Aggies travel to Stanford, Calif., for the NCAA Stanford Regional as the No. 15 seed. NMSU will tee it up from May 10-12 at Stanford Golf Course.

“This is what we prepare for, this is what all the long hours at the range and short game area are for. We feel like we’re ready,” said NMSU head coach Danny Bowen.

Joining the Aggies at the Stanford Regional is Wake Forest, Oklahoma State, USC, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Arizona, Florida, Northwestern Iowa State, Denver, TCU, San Diego State, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Cal Poly, Sacramento State, and Navy.

“We just have to trust our potential,” said senior golfer Pun Chanachai. “We have the potential to be a good scoring team, so, we have to trust that. We have to let our potential show it.”

The Aggies are led by back-to-back Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, Danny Bowen, who led NMSU to its 10th WAC Championship at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nev. last week. NMSU also features the WAC Player of the Year, Amelia McKee, the WAC Freshman of the Year, Alison Gastelum, and two-time WAC Player of the Year and four-time First Team All-WAC honoree, Pun Chanachai.

Everybody wants to talk to the Champs 🗣️🎥#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/bT6qjTwM8t — NM State WGolf (@NMStateWGolf) April 28, 2021

NCAA Regionals feature 54 holes of stroke play spread across three days of action. Along with Stanford, the host sites for this year’s NCAA Regionals are Baton Rouge, La., Columbus, Ohio, and Louisville, Ky.

The six lowest scoring teams and three lowest scoring individuals, not from those teams, will advance from each NCAA Regional to the NCAA Championships on May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.