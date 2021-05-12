NMSU women’s golf finishes Top-10 at Stanford Regional

STANFORD, Calif. – The New Mexico State women’s golf team posted its first top-10 finish at an NCAA Regional since 2016 as it tied for 10th at the Stanford Regional after three rounds of action at Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif. Pun Chanachai narrowly missed qualifying for nationals as a individual.

Chanachai led the Aggies on the week, going two-over-par (215) over three days and finished tied for 18th. Today, Chanachai finished an even 71 and was the only player in the field to not record a bogey for the third round. Individually, Chanachai finished fifth, just outside the top-3 needed to qualify for the National Championship.

Karen Miyamoto ended her run at the Stanford Regional tied for 45th with Alex Quihuis tying for 52nd and Alison Gastelum tying for 61st.

NM State finished the Stanford Regional at 878 (+26) and finished ahead of ranked TCU, San Diego State and Iowa State. Stanford captured the regional, lapping the field with a 28-under-par 824 for the tournament. Joining Stanford at the National Championship will be Wake Forest, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Arizona and USC.

The Aggies wrap-up the season as WAC Champions and with the WAC Coach of the Year, Danny Bowen, the WAC Player of the Year, Amelia McKee and the WAC Freshman of the Year, Gastelum. Along with Gastelum and McKee, Chanachai was named First Team All-WAC for the fourth time in her career.

Results | Team

12. New Mexico State | 292-294-292=878 (+26)

Results | Individual

T18. Pun Chanachai | 74-70-71=215 (+2)

T45. Karen Miyamoto | 69-77-75=221 (+8)

T52. Alex Quihuis | 72-76-75=223 (+10)

74. Alison Gastelum | 77-76-72=225 (+12)

NA. Amelia McKee | 74 (+3)