NMSU women dominate Tarleton State on Senior Day

EL PASO, Texas – Three different Aggies scored at least 10 points and the New Mexico State women’s basketball team bounced back with a 67-44 win over Tarleton State on Saturday afternoon at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas.

The Aggies (6-11, 4-6 WAC) came out of the gates on fires, opening up a 14-4 lead after a Soufia Inoussa three with 4:31 in the first. NM State stayed in front, building its lead to 21-9 by the end of the period. The Aggies forced six turnovers in the quarter.

NM State ramped up the pressure in the second quarter, opening on a 10-1 run to take a 31-10 lead with 7:36 to play in the half. Then, Tarleton went on a 10-2 run to trim the Aggie lead to 33-20 at the midway point of the quarter. However, the Aggies finished the quarter strong to take a 44-36 lead into the break. The Aggies shot a scorching 62.5-percent in the second quarter to build their lead.

The Texans then went on a quick run to close the gap to 13, 46-33, at the 5:18 mark of the third. However, that would be the closest Tarleton would get as NM state finished the third ahead 52-35 before cruising to a 67-44 final.

Shania Harper led the Aggies with a season-high 12 points on an efficient 5-8 from the field. Freshman Molly Kaiser stepped up for the shorthanded Aggies, who only dressed nine, with a career-high 11 points including a perfect 4-4 from the line while Aaliyah Prince dropped 10.

As a team, NM State outrebounded Tarleton 32-23 and dominated the paint, outscoring the Texans 38-14 inside. NM State also forced 21 turnovers for 20 points. The Aggies are set to wrap up the regular season with a pair of games at Chicago State on March 5 and 6 in Chicago with both games set to tip off at 12 p.m. (MT).