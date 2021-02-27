NMSU women dominate Tarleton State on Senior Day

NMSU

by: New Mexico State Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas – Three different Aggies scored at least 10 points and the New Mexico State women’s basketball team bounced back with a 67-44 win over Tarleton State on Saturday afternoon at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas.  

The Aggies (6-11, 4-6 WAC) came out of the gates on fires, opening up a 14-4 lead after a Soufia Inoussa three with 4:31 in the first. NM State stayed in front, building its lead to 21-9 by the end of the period. The Aggies forced six turnovers in the quarter. 

NM State ramped up the pressure in the second quarter, opening on a 10-1 run to take a 31-10 lead with 7:36 to play in the half. Then, Tarleton went on a 10-2 run to trim the Aggie lead to 33-20 at the midway point of the quarter. However, the Aggies finished the quarter strong to take a 44-36 lead into the break. The Aggies shot a scorching 62.5-percent in the second quarter to build their lead.  

The Texans then went on a quick run to close the gap to 13, 46-33, at the 5:18 mark of the third. However, that would be the closest Tarleton would get as NM state finished the third ahead 52-35 before cruising to a 67-44 final. 

Shania Harper led the Aggies with a season-high 12 points on an efficient 5-8 from the field. Freshman Molly Kaiser stepped up for the shorthanded Aggies, who only dressed nine, with a career-high 11 points including a perfect 4-4 from the line while Aaliyah Prince dropped 10.  

As a team, NM State outrebounded Tarleton 32-23 and dominated the paint, outscoring the Texans 38-14 inside. NM State also forced 21 turnovers for 20 points.  The Aggies are set to wrap up the regular season with a pair of games at Chicago State on March 5 and 6 in Chicago with both games set to tip off at 12 p.m. (MT).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports