NMSU women advance to semifinals of WAC Tournament with win over Seattle U

NMSU

by: NM State Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NV – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team held Seattle U to just 27.0-percent shooting and led wire-to-wire to advance to the Western Athletic Conference semifinals with a 56-46 win over the Redhawks on Wednesday afternoon at the Orleans Arena.

NM State started the game strong, building a 15-6 lead by the end of the first quarter before eventually extending it to 21-10 early in the second. However, the Redhawks closed the half on an 11-4 run to trim the lead to 25-21 at the halftime break. The Aggies outrebounded Seattle U 24-13 in the first 20 minutes of action.  

The Redhawks then drilled a three out of the half to make it a one-point Aggie lead, 25-24, before Shania Harper sparked a 15-6 Aggie run that pushed the lead to 40-30 with 2:34 to play in the third. However, Seattle closed the period strong and NM State took a 41-35 lead into the fourth quarter. 

The game slowed down considerably in the fourth quarter with neither defense giving an inch. The Redhawks then closed the gap to two 45-43, forcing an Aggie timeout with three minutes to play. NM State came out of the timeout in closing mode and dealt the knockout blow with an 11-3 run out of the timeout for the 56-46 final.  

Three Aggies scored in double figures led by Las Vegas native Harper who posted career-highs in both points (15) and rebounds (13) to come up with her second-career double-double. Aaliyah Prince added 12 and eight with Soufia Inoussa dropping 11 including 3-5 shooting from deep.  

NM State suffocated Seattle all night, holding All-WAC honorees Bree Calhoun and McKenzi Williams under their season-scoring averages and only allowing the Redhawks to shoot 17-63 from the field. The Aggies also outrebounded Seattle U 46-33. 

The Aggies are now set for a WAC Semifinal matchup with undefeated and one-seeded California Baptist on Friday, March 12, at 12 p.m. (MT). That game is scheduled to stream live on ESPN+ as well as broadcast live on 91.5 FM KRUX. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports