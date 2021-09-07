NMSU wide receiver Dominic Gicinto to undergo season-ending arm surgery

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — It has been a tough start to the season for the New Mexico State football team, and it’s only getting tougher.

Aggies head coach Doug Martin confirming on Tuesday that junior wide receiver, Dominic Gicinto, suffered a broken arm in NMSU’s loss to San Diego State over the weekend. Gicinto, a graduate transfer from Missouri, will undergo season-ending surgery.

“Dom [Gicinto] broke his arm and is going to have to surgery, so, we’ve lost him for the rest of the season,” said Martin. “Losing Dom hurts because he’s really a talented player. I think people started to see it there in that game [against SDSU], and he did a great job with yards after the catch and all those types of things.”

Before the injury occurred, Gicinto caught his first touchdown pass as an Aggie to give NMSU a 10-0 lead over the Aztecs going into the half. The Aggies would surrender 28-unanswered points to lose the game 28-10, and shortly thereafter learned they would be without one of their top playmakers for the rest of the season.

“He [Gicinto] was a real weapon for our offense,” said sophomore wide receiver Cole Harrity. “We have to move forward. It’s part of the game but it’s really unfortunate.”

10:42, 2Q | No review necessary this time 🤷🏻‍♂️@CallMeHots ➡️ @dominic_gicinto for an Aggie touchdown! The TD is Gicinto's first as an Aggie.



🤠 10

🔴 0 #AggieUp | 🏈 pic.twitter.com/I7Zc2EudAg — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) September 5, 2021

In his first two games with NMSU, Gicinto tallied nine receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.