NMSU volleyball’s Davison named WAC Player of the Week

LAS CRUCES, NM – After a pair of dominant performances against Grand Canyon helped the New Mexico State volleyball team run its conference win streak to 26, Savannah Davison was named Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.

The Toronto, Ontario, native went off for 15 kills with just one error and a .389 hitting percentage in a 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20, win over Grand Canyon on Feb. 15. She followed that up with another monster performance, recording a season-high 18 kills on .368 hitting and 11 digs for her second-straight double-double against the Lopes on Feb. 16. The Aggies swept that match 27-25, 26-24, 25-19.

Overall against the Lopes, the preseason WAC Player of the Year hit 33 kills on 74 swings with just five errors for a .378 hitting percentage. The Aggie outside hitter also recorded 4.71 kills per set and 25 total digs.

NM State is back in action from Riverside, Calif., with a pair of WAC matches against California Baptist on Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. (MT) and Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. Both matches are set to stream live on the WAC Digital Network.