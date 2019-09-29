NMSU volleyball sweeps Seattle U

SEATTLE, WA (KTSM) – New Mexico State volleyball closed out its first road trip of Western Athletic Conference play with a match at Seattle U’s Redhawk Center on Saturday. The Aggies swept the Redhawks 25-15, 25-19, 25-13 to remain perfect in league play.

“It’s always great to start conference play 2-0,” head coach Mike Jordan said. “We played well defensively and I liked the way most of the team served the ball .We were able to score inside while in transition. It was great that everyone was able to get an opportunity to play.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

NM State (11-3, 2-0 WAC) came out hot early and a five-point scoring run, which included an ace from Krysten Garrison, gave the Aggies the 12-4 advantage over SU (9-7, 0-2 WAC). New Mexico State continued to dominate and a kill from Megan Hart put NM State ahead by 10. The Crimson and White kept its momentum late in the set and Seattle U looked to stall the offense after Julianna Salanoa scored out of the middle to put NM State up 22-12. The break did not stop the Aggies and Autumn Gentry went to Hart on set point to give the squad the 25-15 victory.

In the second set, New Mexico State and Seattle U battled back-and-forth but the Aggies held the 15-12 lead at the media timeout. Following the break in the action, NM State outscored the Redhawks 5-1 before the opposition looked to end the rally with a timeout. Seattle U did not go away quietly and SU posted a three-point run while the Aggies held set point. Natalie Mikels went to Ashley Anselmo to snap the rally and New Mexico State claimed the second set 25-19.

The teams battled point-for-point in the third set but a 4-0 run gave the Aggies the 12-9 advantage. A block for Hart and Savannah Davison sent the team into the media timeout with a four-point lead and the team scored three-straight following the break. The Crimson and White maintained control late in the set and Hart gave the squad set point with a kill before an error by Seattle U finished the 25-13 victory for the Aggies.

BY THE NUMBERS

New Mexico State posted 37 kills with a .216 hitting percentage. NM State also tallied 51 digs, 34 assists, eight blocks and five aces as a team. Hart led all players with 13 kills and a .765 hitting clip. Analyssa Acosta tallied a match-high 15 digs while Davison notched three aces.

The Aggies return to the Pan American Center for a match against UT Rio Grande Valley on Oct. 3. First serve is set for 6 p.m. MT.