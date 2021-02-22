NMSU volleyball sweeps CBU, Jordan collects 500th career win

RIVERSIDE, CA (KTSM) – The New Mexico State volleyball team made history in their clean sweep (25-12, 25-16, 25-20) win over California Baptist at Van Dyne Arena on Monday night. The Aggies extending their WAC win streak to 27 games and head coach Mike Jordan collected his 500th win of his career.

FINAL | Make it 500 for MJ.#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/S1g54f2tGh — NM State Volleyball (@NMStateVBall) February 23, 2021

Jordan is in his 23rd season with the Aggies and his first win came on Sept. 4, 1998 against Hofstra. Under Jordan, the Aggies have gone to 12 NCAA Tournaments, produced nine All-Americans and he has been named the conference’s Coach of the Year nine times. Among active coaches, Jordan ranks 30th with 500 wins.

“I told the team after the match today that the special part is all the relationships you get to form in this business,” said Jordan. “From the coaches you compete against who become friends, to the players who played for you and the people you work with day-to-day — I’ve just been very fortunate to have lived this coaching life and it’s been a lot of fun.”

With the win New Mexico State improves to 7-0. The Aggies league-leading offense didn’t disappoint, finishing with 50 kills on 93 swings and just 11 errors while holding the Lancers to 25 kills and 17 attack errors.

The Aggies and Lancers are set to meet again on Tuesday at 1 p.m. MT. The match will be streamed on the WAC Digital Network.