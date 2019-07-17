NMSU volleyball releases 2019 schedule

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State volleyball head coach Mike Jordan announced on Tuesday the schedule for the 2019 season. A challenging slate awaits the Aggies as the team comes into the 2019 season as the reigning Western Athletic Conference Tournament Champions.

Mark your 📅, the 2019 🏐 schedule is coming in hot ‼️



🗞️: https://t.co/ZBQTQ0rgBc#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/HbI2HQLD9H — NM State Volleyball (@NMStateVBall) July 16, 2019

The season includes 28 matches with 14 contests taking place at the Pan American Center. New Mexico State faces conference opponents 16 times over the course of the 2019 campaign and the team closes out the regular season on its home court.

The Aggies’ journey begin with the War Eagle Invitational in Auburn, Ala. NM State opens the season on Aug. 30 with a games versus Butler and host Tigers. The team closes the tournament with a match against Tennessee State on Aug. 31.

New Mexico State returns home for the Borderland Invitational from Sept. 6-8 and NM State opens the tournament against Pacific. Back-to-back rivalry matches follow with the squad battling New Mexico on Sept. 7 and UTEP on Sept. 8.

The Crimson and White remain at the Pan American Center for the NM State SpringHill Suites Invitational the following weekend. The Aggies welcome Portland (Sept. 13) before facing Grambling State and Lamar (Sept. 14) during tournament play.

NM State hits the road for the Wildcat Classic on Sept. 20-21. The Aggies face off against Alabama State, Sacramento State, and host Arizona during the two-day tournament. Last season, the Aggies went 1-1 against the Wildcats, including a five-set victory at home.

New Mexico State begins conference play on the road with the team playing at Utah Valley on Sept. 26 and Seattle U on Sept 28. The Aggies are back home for a single game against the defending WAC regular-season champions UT Rio Grande Valley on Oct. 3 before traveling to California Baptist for a match on Oct. 7.

NM State welcomes CSU Bakersfield to the City of Crosses on Oct. 10 and Grand Canyon on Oct. 12. The Crimson and White continue the season when the team hits the road for a pair of contests taking place at Kansas City (Oct. 17) and Chicago State (Oct. 19).

The Aggies begin a three-game homestand when the squad takes on UVU on Oct. 24 with contests against the Redhawks (Oct. 26) and the Lancers (Oct 28) following the action. The squad then hits the road for three-straight matches at UTRGV (Nov. 2), CSUB (Nov. 7) and GCU (Nov. 9).

New Mexico State closes out the regular season with a pair of contests at home. The Aggies take on Chicago State on Nov. 14 before their conference finale against Kansas City on Nov. 16.

The 2019 WAC Volleyball Tournament is set to take place in Orem, Utah, at Lockhart Arena on the campus of Utah Valley. The three-day tournament begins with the quarterfinals on Nov. 21. The Aggies are the defending WAC Tournament Champions, having earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2018.