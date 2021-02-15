NMSU volleyball notches 25th straight WAC win in four-sets over GCU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Playing on their “home” floor, the New Mexico State (NMSU) volleyball team put together a four-set win (20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20) over Grand Canyon (GCU) at Memorial Gym in El Paso on Monday. With the win, the Aggies extending their Western Athletic Conference (WAC) win streak to 25 games.

FINAL | Make it 25-straight WAC W's!!



Davison: 15 kills, .389 hitting

Lipscomb: 14 kills (career high) .312

Birtcil: 10 kills, .320

Aigner-Swesey: 23 assists

Davison: 15 kills, .389 hitting
Lipscomb: 14 kills (career high) .312
Birtcil: 10 kills, .320
Aigner-Swesey: 23 assists
Mikels: 23 assists

NMSU dropped the opening set to the Antelopes, but then took the next three sets to improve to 5-0 on the season. GCU falls to 4-1 this season, giving the Aggies sole possession of first place in the WAC.

“We were a little shell shocked early on,” said head coach Mike Jordan, who won his 498th career match. “As the match went on, we did a better job setting where we needed to. I thought we were trying to force some things early but, all in all, GCU has a good, veteran team so to come back the way we did and play well in long stretches was good to see and a lot of people contributed.”

AY catches up with MJ following today's big win! Win 498 for MJ

Savannah Davison was on fire all afternoon, smashing 15 kills with just one error for a .389 hitting percentage. Davison also notched 14 digs for her second double-double of the season. Shaney Lipscomb added a career-high 14 kills on .312 hitting while also recording five blocks.

The setting duo of Natalie Mikels and Carly Aigner-Swesey each added 23 assists while freshman libero Darian Markham had a career-high 16 digs.

As a team, NMSU hit .255 with 55 kills while holding GCU to .139 hitting. GCU outside hitter Yenny Murillo, the WAC’s kill leader, hit just .171 on the day.

The Aggies and Lopes will take the court for round two at UTEP’s Memorial Gym on Tuesday at 12 p.m. MT. The match will air on the WAC Digital Network.