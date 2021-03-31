NMSU volleyball going into WAC Tournament confident as No. 1 seed

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — It was a season unlike any other, but the New Mexico State volleyball team continued their winning ways, going 15-1 this spring en route to the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in this week’s WAC Tournament.

The WAC champion Aggies will be looking to capture a three-peat at the WAC Tournament in Orem, Utah, beginning with a semifinal matchup on Friday, April 2, at 5 p.m. MT. After receiving a first round bye as the top overall seed, NMSU is set to play the winner of the Chicago State/UTRGV quarterfinal.

While winning championships is never an easy task or taken for granted at NMSU, head coach Mike Jordan says the team expects to win the tournament and receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

“Our program expects to win the whole thing and we are disappointed if we don’t,” said Jordan. “If we lose, it’s a harder loss in a lot of ways. It’s difficult to deal with, but at the same time, we have higher expectations that most.”

Ahead of their spring season, NMSU set goals along the way: win the WAC regular season title, win the tournament title, and make a run in the NCAA Tournament. With the first box checked off, the Aggies still have all their goals in front of them.

“We belong there,” said senior outside hitter Savannah Davidson. “We belong to compete against those Power Five teams. We need to get this job done in order to go further.”

It’s a star-studded cast and this team knows they will get everyone’s best game. Five Aggies received All-WAC awards, including Davidson who was named to the first team along with junior middle blocker Lia Mosher. Junior outside hitter Shaney Lipscomb and Victoria Barrett earned second team honors. Barrett was also named WAC Freshman of the Year.

“Coming back as a reigning team, everyone has an expectation for us — the fans, other coaches, other players — and it’s living up to that expectation,” said Davidson. “There’s an extra drive because of this NCAA Tournament.”

Meanwhile, after picking up his 500th win back on Feb. 22, Jordan was named WAC Coach of the Year for the 10th time in his decorated career.

“We’ve always got a target on our backs and I think we are used to that,” said Jordan. “We know we can win this thing. That’s a good thing. We have that confidence.”

WAC Tournament matches will stream live on ESPN+ and on the WAC Digital Network.

