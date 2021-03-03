NMSU volleyball extends WAC win streak to 29 with win over Seattle U

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State volleyball team set a program record for hitting percentage in a three-set match (.554), Shaney Lipscomb set the school record for individual hitting percentage in a three-set match (1.000), and the Aggies swept Seattle U (25-15, 25-11, 25-10) for their 29th consecutive WAC win at UTEP’s Memorial Gym on Wednesday.

FINAL | We post the highest hitting percentage in a three-set match in the NCAA this year at .554 🔥🔥



Shaney breaks the school record for hitting percentage in a three-set match!#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/ZFln5inVl6 — NM State Volleyball (@NMStateVBall) March 3, 2021

The Aggies also posted the highest hitting percentage in the NCAA this season for a three-set match.

“I’m impressed with what we did,” said head coach Mike Jordan. “Obviously, we saw some big performances and we passed it well enough and dug well which gave us transition opportunities. We have a lot of arms so when we defend like we defended today we can score.”

📹 | AY catches up with MJ following today's historic day!#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/GLCsmwuu6i — NM State Volleyball (@NMStateVBall) March 3, 2021

Lipscomb torched the Redhawks for 14 kills on 14 swings to set the school record with a 1.000 hitting percentage in a three-set match. The previous high was .933 set by Gwen Murphy in 2015.

As a team, NMSU hit .554 with 46 kills and just five errors to set the school record for team hitting percentage in a three-set match (.554). The previous record of .549 was set against Utah State in 2008.

With the win, the Aggies improve to a perfect 9-0 on the season. The Aggies have won 15-straight sets and 27-of-30 sets played this season.

NMSU will look to extend their WAC win streak to 30 games on Thursday against Seattle U. The match is scheduled for 12 p.m. MT and can be streamed live on the WAC Digital Network.