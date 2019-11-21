NMSU volleyball dominates WAC awards

OREM, Utah (KTSM) – The New Mexico State volleyball team dominated the Western Athletic Conference postseason awards, highlighted by Megan hart winning WAC Player of the Year. Head coach Mike Jordan was named Coach of the year for the ninth time while Julianna Salanoa and Savannah Davison earned First-Team All-WAC nods.
“We are really proud of them,” Jordan said. “They’re each great athletes in their own way but they’ve worked hard to improve their game and it shows. They’re great people, they work hard and it’s great to see them rewarded.”
Hart put together a monster season during her redshirt senior campaign. She hit an eye-popping .398 this season with 273 kills on 536 attempts. Her hitting percentage ranked second in the WAC and 22nd nationally. The Kelowna, BC, Canada, native exploded for a career-high 18 kills against Grand Canyon on Oct. 12, and is on pace to end her career as the programs all-time leader in hitting percentage. The middle blocker also finds herself in the top-10 in NM State history in total blocks and block assists.
Along with Salanoa, Hart anchored a defense that ranked seventh nationally in total blocks (288.5), fifth in blocks per set (2.91) and second in opponent hitting percentage (.116).
Salanoa earned her first-ever All-WAC nod after a dominant junior season. The Olympia, Wash., native hit 192 kills with a .373. In only WAC matches, Salanoa hit a ridiculous .429 on 226 swings. She stood out defensively, however, as she racked up 135.0 total blocks which ranks 17th nationally and averaged 1.36 blocks per set to rank 20th in the nation. The middle blocker also posted a career-high 11 blocks at California Baptist on Oct. 7.
Joining the two Aggie middles on the All-WAC First Team is Davison. The redshirt sophomore was third in the conference in kills per set at 3.53. Overall, she hit .231 on 916 swings with 349 kills. The Toronto, Ontario, native also recorded 10 double-doubles on the season and hit double-digit kills in 22 matches.
Rounding out the WAC awards for NM State is head coach Mike Jordan who won his ninth Coach of the Year honor. Under Jordan, the 2019 squad finished the regular season with a 25-3 record and a perfect 16-0 record in WAC play. This is the second time since 2015 that the Aggies have ran the table in WAC play. NM State also finished the regular season on a 17-match winning streak.
New Mexico State continues its quest for a second-consecutive NCAA tournament appearance when it takes on the winner of UT Rio Grande Valley and Utah Valley in the WAC semifinals on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. All WAC Tournament matches are broadcast live on ESPN+.