NMSU unveils new video board inside Pan American Center

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Out with the old, in with the new.

Thursday morning, NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia announced the completion of a months-long installation process of a brand-new, state-of-the-art video board inside the Pan American Center. The four-sided LED Daktronics video board will be completely operational for the 2021-22 season and beyond, enhancing the experience for fans and student-athletes who enter and compete in the venue. Fans eager to get a first glimpse at the video board are encouraged to attend the NM State volleyball team’s SpringHill Suites Invitational set for Friday (Sept. 3) and Saturday (Sept. 4) inside the Pan American Center.

Home of the Aggies’ men’s basketball, volleyball and women’s basketball teams, the Pan American Center replaced the existing scoreboard with an updated Daktronics model. Each of the four main faces of the newest addition to the Aggies’ home venue are 11.5 feet tall and 18 feet wide. In addition to the four main LED board, a top LED ring (three feet, three and three-eighths inches tall and 21 feet, 10.5 inches wide) and a bottom LED ring (three feet, three and three-eighths inches tall and 19 feet, eight and five-sixteenths inches wide) are also present on the new unit.

“When our new video board was first activated, I was blown away at the night-and-day difference between it and our old unit,” remarked Moccia. “To me, the viewing difference is akin to going from an old black-and-white television to a state-of-the-art model.”

Installation of the Pan American Center’s new video board began in late July as workers lowered the old unit to the floor in order to take off the existing faces. From there, Pan American Center officials and workers constructed a new frame for the updated Daktronics LED components which were installed in mid-August.

The new Daktronics video board possesses the ability to screen live game action and full-screen replays with high-quality resolution. LED rings on the top and bottom of the board add additional chances for NM State athletics sponsor elements as well as other in-game promotions.

“Aggie volleyball and basketball fans, who have not witnessed a sporting event in the Pan American Center since March of 2020, will enjoy this wonderful addition to our game day presentation,” Moccia finished.