NMSU to play two quarterbacks against UTEP in Battle of I-10

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — It’s not like New Mexico State head coach Doug Martin to play two quarterbacks, but that’s exactly what he’ll do in the Aggies season opener against UTEP on Saturday.

In his first press conference of the season on Tuesday, Martin was non-committal in who would start at quarterback, but said both Jonah Johnson and Weston Eget would both play against the Miners in the Battle of I-10.

“They are taking equal reps in practice with the ones and the twos,” said Martin. “I feel really good about both of them and I think you can win with both of them, so, we play on using them both.”

During his tenure at NMSU, Martin has never been one to rotate quarterbacks or have a two quarterback system, which is something he acknowledged on Tuesday.

“I still don’t like doing two [quarterbacks],” said Martin. “I think you need one guy who is able to do it and the other guy gets his reps if there’s injuries or COVID. But again, we are just in a different era right now.”

It’s a decision the quarterbacks themselves would’ve liked to have seen play out differently. Johnson played the majority of NMSU’s two spring games and admitted he would like to take all the snaps this season for the Aggies, but he is trusting the coaching staff.

“It’s tough, definitely,” said Johnson. “I’m competing with Weston [Eget], but I just keep doing what I do best and just keep getting better each time.”

Johnson threw for 358 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions last spring. Eget played in just one game and threw for 61 yards and a touchdown in a win over Dixie State.

Whoever lines up under center for the Aggies will have plenty to work with. Despite being one of only three teams in the FBS not to play in 2020, NMSU has been able to recruit a solid group of skilled players to Las Cruces.

“I’ve never been one to care who throws me the ball,” said Missouri transfer wide receiver Dominic Gicinto. “It’s just who’s more professional on-and-off the field and whoever is mentally right when they’re in the game.”

Kickoff on Saturday is at 7:30 p.m. MT at Aggies Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports.