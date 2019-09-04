NMSU to play No. 2 Alabama

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Aggies will go head-to-head against one of the top teams in the nation for the second week in a row. New Mexico State (0-1) and second-ranked Alabama (1-0) kick off at 2 p.m. (MT) Saturday, Sept. 7, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
HOW TO WATCH
The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, with Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb in the booth and Alyssa Lang on the sideline. Check to see if your current provider carries the network or if you can access the game via the WatchESPN app.
LISTEN UP
Fans can also listen to every Aggie football game this season via the Aggie Sports Network. NM State Athletics/US Bank Hall of Famer Jack Nixon mans the play-by-play duties, and Cory Lucas provides analysis.
The broadcast can be heard on NM State’s flagship station 99.5 FM KXPZ or on TuneIn. Additional radio affiliates include:
Alamagordo – 103.7 FM KNMZ
Albuquerque – 1150 AM KNMM
Carlsbad – 1240 AM KAMQ
El Paso – 1380 AM KHEY
Gallup – 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA
Las Vegas – 107.1 FM KMDS
All ABOUT THE AGGIES
NM State opened the 2019 campaign with a 58-7 loss to then-No. 23 Washington State (1-0) last Saturday. Playing under the lights and on the road against a nationally ranked opponent, the Aggie defense had trouble slowing the Cougars’ relentless attack.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh Adkins scored the Aggies’ first touchdown of the year. The signal caller orchestrated a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive, which he capped by recovering a fumbled football around the goal line and plunging three yards into the end zone for the score. The touchdown was the first rushing score of his career.
Adkins is one of 17 returning Aggie starters from last year’s squad, including eight on the offensive side of the football. Adkins, tasked with leading NM State’s offense, took over the starting role four games into last season. Senior running back Jason Huntley, who led the nation with three kickoff return touchdowns a year ago, provides explosiveness in different facets of the game for the Aggies.
The defense brings back nine starters from a year ago, paced by redshirt senior linebacker Javahn Fergurson, the nation’s reigning leader in tackles per game. Senior defensive lineman Roy Lopez, who logged a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss last season, is back to wreak havoc in opposing backfields.
Senior placekicker Dylan Brown handles field-goal and kickoff responsibilities. The native of Chandler, Ariz., connected on 10-of-15 attempts last season, including a career-long make of 49 yards.
SCOUTING THE CRIMSON TIDE
Alabama has defeated 83 consecutive unranked teams under head coach Nick Saban, the longest streak in FBS history.
The nation’s second-ranked team rolled through unranked Duke in its season opener last weekend, defeating the Blue Devils, 42-3, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The victory marked the 86th time under Saban that the Crimson Tide has held opponents to 10 points or less and the 30th time in the last 60 games dating to the start of the 2015 season.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who finished second nationally in passing yards per completion (16.19), yards per attempt (11.17) and passing touchdowns last season, picked up right where he left off. The junior threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-31 passing, leading the Crimson Tide to a convincing victory.
Junior wideout Jerry Jeudy, meanwhile, showed why he is the top receiver in all of college football. The reigning Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, given to the nation’s top pass catcher, made 10 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Crimson Tide has forced at least one turnover in 55 of its last 60 contests, dating back to the start of the 2015 season. Alabama has held 18 of its last 30 opponents below 300 yards of total offense, dating back to the start of the 2017 campaign.
NMSU to play No. 2 Alabama
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Aggies will go head-to-head against one of the top teams in the nation for the second week in a row. New Mexico State (0-1) and second-ranked Alabama (1-0) kick off at 2 p.m. (MT) Saturday, Sept. 7, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.