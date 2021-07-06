NMSU to operate at 100 percent capacity for athletic events in 2021-22

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — When it comes to collegiate sports, the New Mexico State Aggies’ fanbase has been through a lot over the course of the last 16 months.
They saw the 2019-20 NMSU men’s basketball team finish WAC play a perfect 16-0, only to have the WAC and NCAA Tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That was followed by the cancellation of NMSU’s football season in 2020 (the Aggies were just one of three FBS programs not to play a single down last fall), and for the athletic programs at NMSU who did play this past winter and spring, most — if not all — competition was played outside the state of New Mexico due to COVID-19 restrictions preventing the Aggies from playing in Las Cruces.
You could say it has been a while since NMSU fans have been able to see their team in action.
Well, welcome back, Aggie Nation.
In an announcement made Tuesday by NMSU director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, all Aggie athletic venues will return to 100% attendance capacity for the 2021-22 season. Complete stadium operating procedures, pregame tailgating, and all gameday experiences will also be in full effect for the 2021-22 academic year.
Tuesday’s announcement comes after New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that the state has retired its color-coded, county-by-county system and all COVID-19 health restrictions effective last Thursday, July 1.
The first gameday experience will come on the football field on Saturday, Aug. 28 when NMSU hosts Battle of I-10 rival UTEP at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. MT.