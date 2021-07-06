NMSU to operate at 100 percent capacity for athletic events in 2021-22

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — When it comes to collegiate sports, the New Mexico State Aggies’ fanbase has been through a lot over the course of the last 16 months.

They saw the 2019-20 NMSU men’s basketball team finish WAC play a perfect 16-0, only to have the WAC and NCAA Tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That was followed by the cancellation of NMSU’s football season in 2020 (the Aggies were just one of three FBS programs not to play a single down last fall), and for the athletic programs at NMSU who did play this past winter and spring, most — if not all — competition was played outside the state of New Mexico due to COVID-19 restrictions preventing the Aggies from playing in Las Cruces.

You could say it has been a while since NMSU fans have been able to see their team in action.

Well, welcome back, Aggie Nation.

Packed houses.

The best fans in the nation.

Atmospheres unlike any other.



💯% sure we're going to be just as excited to see you as you are to see us this season, Aggies! #AggieUp



📰 | https://t.co/VKzd0uwcCp pic.twitter.com/rA5jIms5er — NM State Aggies (@NMStateAggies) July 6, 2021

In an announcement made Tuesday by NMSU director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, all Aggie athletic venues will return to 100% attendance capacity for the 2021-22 season. Complete stadium operating procedures, pregame tailgating, and all gameday experiences will also be in full effect for the 2021-22 academic year.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that the state has retired its color-coded, county-by-county system and all COVID-19 health restrictions effective last Thursday, July 1.

The first gameday experience will come on the football field on Saturday, Aug. 28 when NMSU hosts Battle of I-10 rival UTEP at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. MT.