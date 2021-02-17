NMSU to open season at UNLV, picked fourth in WAC preseason poll

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – After seeing their 2020 season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Mexico State baseball team is set to take the field in 2021 with a new cast of players.

Opening Day for the Aggies will come on Friday, Feb. 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada — NMSU opening the season with a three-game road trip against UNLV. The team will play their first 12 games of the season on the road and with state restrictions preventing the Aggies from playing games as Presley Askew Field in Las Cruces, the NMSU athletic department is exploring their options in El Paso. Sources tell KTSM their first choice is to play at Southwest University Park, the home of the San Diego Padres’ Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas.

“It’s definitely been a challenge and there’s a lot of compensating and adjusting,” said head coach Mike Kirby, who was in his first year as the head coach of the program before the remainder of the season was canceled. “We have found ways to workout and get better. That’s what we’ve done in this pandemic — guys have gotten in the weight room and they’re all bigger and stronger.”

NMSU is picked to finish in fourth-place in the Wester Athletic Conference (WAC) this season by the league’s coaches. UTRGV, Grand Canyon, and Sacramento State finished in a three-way tie for first place in the preseason poll. California Baptist rounded out the top five teams in the preseason list.

“That’s the beauty about baseball — we’ll find out what this year’s 2021 Aggies are all about,” said Kirby. “Every team is different, every team has their own idenity, and this one has a special identity. We’ll see how this works out, but I really like this club.”

Junior outfielder Noah Haupt was selected to the Preseason All-WAC Team, which consists of 14 players from eight of the 10 WAC baseball programs. Haupt appeared in all but four of the Aggies’ 16 games during the team’s abbreviated 2020 season, hitting .405 with two home runs and 15 runs batted in.

First pitch for NMSU’s opener at UNLV is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT. The Aggies will play a double-header against the Rebels on Saturday before the series finale on Sunday.

Season's almost here – time to swing for the fences ⚾️#AggieUp | #Pumps pic.twitter.com/2aOVuKpodH — New Mexico State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) February 17, 2021

2021 WAC Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll

Rank. Team (First-Place Votes) | Points

T1. UTRGV (4) | 73

T1. Grand Canyon (3) | 73

T1. Sacramento State (3) | 73

4. NM State | 53

5. California Baptist | 49

6. Seattle U | 37

7. Utah Valley | 32

8. Dixie State | 26

T9. Northern Colorado | 17

T9. Tarleton State | 17