NMSU to host first athletic competitions in Las Cruces since March of 2020

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — For the first time in a little over a year, New Mexico State will play their home games in Las Cruces.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, NMSU officials announced Aggie athletic competitions would be returning to Las Cruces, after seeing all varsity athletics relocate out-of-state for games. The news comes shortly after the state of New Mexico released its updated Red to Green county designations which indicate the number of COVID-19 cases within each of the state’s counties.

Doña Ana County moved from a “red” county (a county with a new COVID-19 case incident rate of greater than eight cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period and an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent 14-day period greater than 5%) to a “yellow” county (a county with either a new COVID-19 case incidence rate of no greater than eight cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, or an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent 14-day period less than or equal to 5%).

NMSU’s baseball team will play host to Dixie State for a four-game WAC series on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of this week. The women’s soccer team will be returning to the New Mexico State Soccer Athletic Complex for Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. match against UTRGV. The Aggies’ volleyball team will make its return to the Pan American Center for WAC matches against Tarleton State on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Under current state COVID-19 restrictions, large entertainment venues in “yellow” counties may operate up to 25% capacity of any outdoor space, however, no fans are permitted at indoor venues under this designation.

“On March 11, 2020, our NM State softball team beat UNM 4-3 and almost one year to the day later we will have our first home Aggie athletic contest since that game which is remarkable when you think about it,” said NMSU director of athletics Mario Moccia. “I am very happy for our student-athletes, coaches and the Aggie fans who have so patiently waited for this day to come. As we prepare to host home athletic contests with limited attendance, social distancing in the stands and a finite amount of tickets available for each competition, our staff appreciates the patience and understanding of Aggie Nation while we get used to this “new normal.”

A limited number of tickets will be available for each of NMSU’s baseball games this weekend, in addition to the Aggies’ soccer game on Saturday. All fans in attendance must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Concessions will not be available.