NMSU sweeps CBU, Mike Jordan reflects on win No. 500

RIVERSIDE, CA (KTSM) — The New Mexico State volleyball team continued their dominance in WAC play with another straight-set win (25-17, 25-19, 25-11) over California Baptist at Van Dyne Gym in Riverside, California, on Tuesday. The Aggies running its WAC win streak to 28 matches.

FINAL | All Aggies, all the time.



28-straight @WACsports W's

12-straight sets won

24 of 27 sets won on the year#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/dLjMKFkC3G — NM State Volleyball (@NMStateVBall) February 23, 2021

NMSU has won 24-of-27 sets they have played this season.

“I was happy everyone got in the match,” said head coach Mike Jordan who picked up his 501st career win. “It’s good for everyone’s growth, we have talented players that can help us and are going to need to help us moving forward. I thought we played a clean match and defended well, which is something we struggled with yesterday and anytime you’re hitting .351, you have to be pleased with the performance.”

The Aggies improve to 8-0 on the season and there was no hangover after Jordan captured his 500th win of his career the previous night against the Lancers. In 23 years with the program, Jordan has produced 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, nine All-Americans and has been named the WAC Coach of the Year 12 times.

Following win No. 500 on Monday night, Jordan gave credit to those around him and the program itself for his success since taking over the program in 1998.

“I told the team after [Monday night’s ]match that the special part is all the relationships you get to form in this business,” said Jordan. “From the coaches you compete against who become friends, to the players who played for you and the people you work with day-to-day — I’ve just been very fortunate to have lived this coaching life.”

Jordan will now go for win No. 502 while the Aggies look to extend their WAC win streak to 29 matches next week against Seattle U at UTEP’s Memorial Gym on Monday, March 1, at 3 p.m. MT and Tuesday, March 2, at 12 p.m. MT.