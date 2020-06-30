NMSU suspends activities at training center after student-athletes, staff member test positive for COVID-19

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

Courtesy NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six NMSU student-athletes and a member of sports performance staff have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting university officials to temporarily suspend activities at the training center.

The Coco-Cola Weight Training Center is one of the main facilities for NMSU student-athletes. The decision to suspend activities there was made at the recommendation of a University Athletics team doctor following the positive tests.

“The university is working to identify other NMSU students and personnel who may have come in contact with those who tested positive,” an NMSU newsletter said. “The facility will reopen after further testing can be completed.”

More information on NMSU’s COVID-19 response can be found at ready.nmsu.edu.

