NMSU signs three for 2020-21 season

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team added three transfers on Wednesday, head coach Brooke Atkinson announced on Wednesday. NM State signed two junior college transfers, Jade Bradley and Tyeisha Smith, and a graduate transfer, Deja Terrell.

Bradley played the 2019-20 season at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas. The native of Dallas, Texas, led the Highlassies in points (16.2) while shooting 46.5-percent from the floor and 36.8-percent from three. A consistent scorer, Bradley scored in double-digits 26 times last season. She also earned First-Team All-Conference and Academic All-Conference honors.

“Jade is a bigger guard that gets to the rim, shoots the three and plays with a chip on her shoulder,” Atkinson said. “She will have a positive impact on the culture of our team.”

Smith, from Baltimore, was also her squads leading scorer, averaging 15.4 points per game at Angelina College. The 5-8 guard shot 37.4-percent and 74.2-percent from the free throw line. She scored 20 or more points six times last season with a career-high 26 twice. Smith starred in high school where she was named First-Team All-Metro three times, including the Baltimore Sun Player of the Year in 2016. In 2016, she was also a member of the USA Today First-Team and was a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

“Tyeisha is a hard-nosed kid with a fierce competitive spirit and a knack for making big plays,” said Atkinson. “She has just begun to scratch the surface of her potential and we believe she will flourish here.”

Terrell, a graduate transfer played the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons at North Texas. Prior to her time in Denton, Terrell was a highly touted player in high school. She was the 19th-ranked recruit in Texas and a McDonald’s High School All-American nominee. The 6-1 forward was the 2017 All-District Offensive MVP and an All-Region honoree.

“Deja is a versatile stretch 4/5 that plays with an extremely high motor and brings absolute toughness to her team and to the basketball court,” said Atkinson.

NM State looks to win its sixth WAC Championship in seven years during the 2020-21 season.