NMSU set to play UTRGV, Vaqueros playing with heavy hearts

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team will “host” UTRGV in a WAC makeup game on Tuesday morning inside the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. NMSU and UTRGV were originally scheduled to play a two-game WAC series on Friday, Jan. 22, and Saturday, Jan. 23, but a COVID-19 pause by NMSU forced a postponement of the series.

The Aggies (7-7, 4-6 WAC) are coming off their fourth consecutive series split, winning a game and losing a game this past weekend at Tarleton State.

The Vaqueros (9-6, 2-2 WAC) were swept by Utah Valley last weekend and continue to play with heavy hearts. Lew Hill, who had been the team’s head coach since 2016, suddenly died Feb. 7 at the age of 55.

“I’ve thought about it [not seeing Hill on the UTRGV bench] a lot over the last 24 hours because I’m watching them play [on film],” said Jans. “I’m looking at their bench and they have a sport coat on the chair. It looks to me like they have a white board for the ball coach on his chair. It’s really easy to let your mind wander when you’re in work mode — and that’s okay.”

Tuesday morning’s game will air on FOX Sports Arizona and the WAC Digital Network. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. in El Paso.

Game notes courtesy: NM State Athletics

OPENING TIPS

• Hoping to get back in the win column, the NM State men’s basketball team heads to El Paso, Texas, for the final time in the 2020-21 campaign where it is set to tangle with UTRGV Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. from the Don Haskins Center. No fans will be allowed at the game.

• FOX Sports Arizona, Comcast New Mexico, The ‘CW’ El Paso/Las Cruces, the FOX Sports GO app and the WAC Digital Network are all scheduled to televise the 25th all-time clash between the Aggies and Vaqueros. Adam Young and Rus Bradburd will be on the call from the Don Haskins Center.

• Over the airwaves, longtime NM State play-by-play man and US Bank/NM State Hall of Famer Jack Nixon will be on the from the Don Haskins Center. Locally, Nixon’s call can be heard on Zia Country 99.5 FM in Las Cruces.

• Listeners outside of the Las Cruces area can access Nixon’s call on the Aggie Sports Network’s affiliate stations which include 103.5 FM KNMZ (Alamogordo), 1240 AM KAMQ (Carlsbad), 1380 AM KHEY (El Paso), 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA (Gallup) and 107.1 FM KMDS (Las Vegas). Fans not in any of those areas can also find his broadcast via the TuneIn app which is available nationwide.