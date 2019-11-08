NMSU set to play at Ole Miss

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The second of two bye weeks is in the rear-view mirror.

NM State now turns its attention to Ole Miss, as the Aggies and Rebels are set to clash inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday, Nov. 9. Kickoff in Oxford, Miss., is set for 2 p.m. MT on the SEC Network.

This Saturday’s contest also marks the final leg of the Aggies’ three-game road trip, which began in the second week of October. NM State traveled to Central Michigan on Oct. 12 and were off the following weekend before facing Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Ga., on Oct. 26.

HOW TO WATCH

The contest will be broadcast on the SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play), D.J. Shockley (analyst) and Dawn Davenport (sideline) on the call.



LISTEN UP

Fans can also listen to every Aggie football game this season via the Aggie Sports Network. NM State Athletics/US Bank Hall of Famer Jack Nixon mans the play-by-play duties, and Cory Lucas provides analysis.



The broadcast can be heard on NM State’s flagship station 99.5 FM KXPZ or on TuneIn. Additional radio affiliates include:



Alamogordo – 103.7 FM KNMZ

Albuquerque – 1150 AM KNMM

Carlsbad – 1240 AM KAMQ

El Paso – 1380 AM KHEY

Gallup – 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA

Las Vegas – 107.1 FM KMDS

HOTTY TODDY

The Aggies and Rebels will meet for only the second time in the two teams’ history this weekend.

Ole Miss leads the series, grabbing a win against in the Aggies when the two teams met inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 2015. NM State forced three turnovers in the loss, intercepting a pass and recovering two fumbles.

AMONG THE NATION’S BEST

Linebacker Javahn Fergurson is once again among the nation’s best in tackling. The Baton Rouge, La., native, who led the FBS in tackles per game last season, has 89 total tackles through eight games this year, ranking as ninth most in the country.

He has double-digit tackles in each of the Aggies’ last six games, dating back to the contest against San Diego State. The redshirt senior ranks sixth in the FBS in tackles per game.

1. Evan Weaver (Cal) – 15.9

2. David Woodward (Utah State) – 13.3

3. John Lako (Akron) – 12.0

4. Treshaun Hayward (W Mich) – 11.8

Dele Harding (Illinois) – 11.8

6. Javahn Fergurson (NM State) – 11.1

The Aggie offense, meanwhile, continues to rely on the arm of quarterback Josh Adkins. The redshirt sophomore signal caller has been up to the task, as he ranks 11th in the FBS in completions per game (23.3).

SCOUTING THE REBELS

Ole Miss is 3-6 overall and 2-4 in SEC play this season. The Rebels have lost three consecutive games, mostly recently falling to No. 11 Auburn, 20-14, one weekend ago and are 2-2 all-time against current FBS independent schools.

Quarterbacks Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee have split time under center. Both have thrown for four touchdowns this season, but each have the ability to also run the football. Plumee has rushed for a team-high 600 yards and five touchdowns, while Corral has run for 134 yards and one score.

Wideout Elijah Moore is the favorite target of the Corral and Plumlee. Moore leads in the team in receptions (52), receiving yards (635), touchdowns (4) and receiving yards per game (70.6).

Halfback Scottie Phillips, meanwhile, sees the majority of the workload out of the backfield. He’s run the ball 125 times for 542 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Defensively, linebacker Lakia Henry is the team’s leading tackler. He has logged 68 total tackles, inlcuding 3.0 tackles for loss, in nine games this year.

Defensive end Sam Williams has no trouble getting to the quarterback. He leads the Rebels in sacks with 4.5, pacing a defense that has sacked the opposing quarterback 23 times this season.

Defensive back A.J. Finley leads the SEC and is No. 12 nationally in fumble recoveries this season with two.