NMSU sees several starters hit NCAA transfer portal following coaching change

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Following a coaching change, the New Mexico State football program has seen several starters from last year’s 2-10 team hit the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Monday, Jerry Kill was named the 35th head coach in program history. Less than 48 hours later, we’ve seen seven Aggies show up in the portal.

The latest is NMSU starting quarterback Jonah Johnson, who attended Kill’s introductory press conference on Monday. Johnson threw for 2,705 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season. In addition to Johnson, tight end Thomaz Whitford, defensive back Syrus Dumas and wide receiver Terrell Warner also entered the portal on Wednesday.

My recruitment is now open. To God Be The Glory. pic.twitter.com/pK0XGJgBQy — Jonah Johnson (@CallMeHots) December 1, 2021

Shortly after Kill was announced on Monday, wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and linebacker Chris Ojoh also hit the portal. Garcia-Castaneda, who already has offers from Minnesota, Utah, Eastern Kentucky, Utah State, Iowa State and Western Kentucky, hauled in 37 receptions for 578 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Aggies. Ojoh tallied 72 tackles and led the team in sacks with six after transferring to the program last fall from Eastern Washington.

Kill has already hit the recruiting trail with the early signing period fast approaching.