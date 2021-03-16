NMSU secures back-to-back WAC regular season titles in win over Tarleton State

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Back-to-back.

The New Mexico State volleyball team captured their second-straight Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular season championship

The New Mexico State volleyball team captured their second-straight Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular season championship with another convincing win over Tarleton State in straight-sets (25-20, 25-17, 25-20) on Wednesday at the Pan American Center. The Aggies improving to 13-1 on the season.

NMSU has taken the road less traveled. The NCAA postponed the Division I volleyball season last fall and moved it to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when the season started across the country, the Aggies couldn’t practice in Las Cruces until Jan. 19. State health restrictions also prevented them from playing a home match until March 15.

However, through all the challenges placed in front of them, NMSU has been able persevere.

“I’ve been pretty impressed. We just keep overcoming everything and a lot of that is the players,” said head coach Mike Jordan. “The only thing we remind them is to not worry about what we can’t control. We just go out and battle and compete — we don’t stress that stuff.”

Savannah Davison and Victoria Barrett each tallied 12 kills and came up with two blocks in the win. Barrett also collected 11 digs in the match for her fourth-straight double-double while Shaney Lipscomb smashed 10 kills on the afternoon. Junior setter Carly Aigner-Swesey dished out assists on 21 of NMSU’s 51 kills while Natalie Mikels added 20.

“We’ve had to fight so many circumstances that haven’t been ideal,” said Mikels. “We just go out to ball and try to do what we do best.”

The win secures NMSU’s fifth regular season title in the last six seasons, but the job is far from over The Aggies will close-out the regular season with a pair of matches at Chicago State next week, followed by next month’s WAC Tournament Orem, Utah. NMSU will be the No. 1 seed looking to punch their ticket to another NCAA Tournament in the Jordan era.