NMSU season ends in WAC Tournament semifinals with loss to CBU

NMSU

by: NM State Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: NM State Athletics

LAS VEGAS, NV – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team dropped a 79-54 decision to undefeated and top-seeded California Baptist in the Western Athletic Conference Semifinals on Friday afternoon at the Orleans Arena. 

NM State did a good job limiting the Lancers inside and raced out to an 8-2 lead early. From there, the Aggies were able to build their lead to 15-7 after Amanda Soderqvist drilled a three as time expired in the first quarter.  

The Aggies quickly extended their lead to 19-11 two minutes into the second quarter before CBU went on an 11-0 run to take the lead, 22-19. However, NM State hung tough for the rest of the half and trailed by just three heading into the break, 30-27. 

After the Lancers jumped out to a nine-point lead late in the third quarter, Soufia Inoussa drilled a three to bring the Aggies back within six with 2:24 to play in the third. However, the Lancers caught fire from deep and closed out the game strong on both ends of the court for the 79-54 final.  

Inoussa led the way for the Aggies with 14 points and five boards while shooting 3-4 from long range. Aaliyah Prince also added double-figures for NM State, finishing with 12 points.  

The NM State defense shut down All-WAC First Team forward Britney Thomas who scored just seven points. The Aggies were equally effective on WAC Player of the Year Ane Olaeta who finished with seven points on 3-10 shooting.  However, CBU drilled 13 threes on the afternoon. 

