NMSU season ends in WAC Championship loss to GCU, 74-56

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTSM) — New Mexico State overcame tremendous odds to reach the WAC Tournament championship game for the 10th straight time, but the Aggies ran out of magic in their 74-56 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

FINAL | Grand Canyon 74, NM State 56@GCU_MBB earns their first trip to the big dance! #WACvegas pic.twitter.com/SFoYu2veTT — The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) March 14, 2021

Evan Gilyard led NMSU with 18 points. Jabari Rice added 12 points and Donnie Tillman chipped in with 11 points. Tillman was named to the WAC All-Tournament team.

Jovan Blacksher poured in a game-high 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Antelopes. Asbjorn Midtgaard scored 12 points and had a game-high eight rebounds, while Mikey Dixon was the third GCU player scoring in double digits with 10 points. The Lopes outrebounded the Aggies 39-25.

“They outplayed us. They were better than us tonight. The did a good job of preparing and executing,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “Their kids played really, really hard. I think they can do well in the tournament.”

For GCU, the win secured an automatic bid to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. The Antelopes are 17-6 this season and with their size and length on the floor, they will be a trendy upset pick during March Madness.

FIRST TIME FEELING 🕺



Grand Canyon punches its first ticket to #MarchMadness with the win over New Mexico St in the WAC Tournament Championship! pic.twitter.com/8HnKy5DGmQ — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 14, 2021

The loss marks NMSU’s first WAC Tournament loss since 2016 and breaks a streak of three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the Aggies, who finish the strangest season in program history, 12-8.

“I just told them [NMSU players] I’m proud of them. We’ve been through a lot,” said Jans. “I told them to keep their heads up. It wasn’t a lack of effort. [Grand Canyon] played better, they coached better and players executed better.”

While every team across the country has dealt with limitations and challenges playing through the COVID-19 pandemic, no team had the deck stacked against them like the Aggies (except maybe in-state rival New Mexico who faced the very same limitations as a Division I program in the state of New Mexico). NMSU was forced to relocate their program out-of-state for 65 days due to state health restrictions preventing them from playing or even practicing in Las Cruces. The Aggies were shutdown twice after positive COVID-19 test results and played just four non-conference games, only one of which was against a DI opponent.

After state health restrictions were relaxed ever so slightly in January, NMSU was finally allowed to practice at the Pan American Center, but they still couldn’t play any games inside their home arena. Instead, they played all their WAC “home” games at Eastwood High School and the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

“Nobody but us knows what we’ve been through,” said Jans. “We weren’t a very good basketball team for a while, but they stuck together. They scratched, clawed and fought. In the end, we were a pretty good basketball team. So I’m proud of them.”

Thank you Aggie Nation.



This was a season without a home, but you were with us all the way.



We love you.#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/o6vk0Yb7yH — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) March 14, 2021

NMSU has five seniors on their roster (Evan Gilyard, Donnie Tillman, Clayton Henry, Tennessee Owens, and Johnny McCants). Gilyard, Tillman, Henry, and McCants are all starters for the Aggies and will have the option to return for the 2021-22 season after the NCAA passed legislation giving student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, if they so choose. While it is unclear at this point who will be back next season, you have to think there is at least some desire to run it back for another chance to finish their collegiate careers in the NCAA Tournament.