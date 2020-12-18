NMSU resumes team activity, hopeful to schedule rivalry games

PHOENIX, AZ (KTSM) — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team has resumed team activity following a 12-day pause after two members of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The Aggies hit the practice floor on Wednesday night at their home away from home at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix. It was NMSU’s first practice since early December when a member of the the team tested positive for the coronavirus while the Aggies were on the road in California. The second positive case came up earlier this week, but was well after the team was put in isolation.

The pause resulted in three non-conference games (Cal Poly, Santa Clara, and Arizona) being canceled from the Aggies’ schedule. NMSU’s next scheduled game isn’t until Jan. 8 at Dixie State, which is their Wester Athletic Conference (WAC) opener.

Several conferences across the country and beginning league play before the New Year, which means the Aggies are running out of opportunities to schedule non-conference games. However, there are still two obvious opponents who have been missing from their 2020-21 schedule since its release: New Mexico and UTEP.

“Starting today [Monday] and tomorrow [Tuesday], we’ll be more aggressive than we have been in terms of trying to figure out potential days that will work for those type of [rivalry] games,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “It doesn’t change my stance from day one that they’re critical and important to our program, our fan base and to theirs as well.”

Jans says the 12-day pause has made it difficult to schedule any games, let alone rivalry games, because no program is willing to wait on a school to come out of quarantine. However, now that the Aggies have resumed team activity, they are looking at any and all openings.

“A lot of it depends on teams they’re scheduled to play and if both teams stay COVID free,” said Jans. “That’s what’s happening, right? When a team goes on pause, then everyone looks at that schedule and sees potential game opportunities. People are calling those teams because they’re losing games and we are no different.”

As the season progresses, the window to schedule those rivalry games with UNM and UTEP get smaller. In a normal year, the Aggies would schedule home-and-home games with the Lobos and Miners, accounting for a third of their non-conference slate.

NMSU is 2-0 this season, currently sitting on a 21-game winning streak that dates back to last season.