NMSU ready to tackle one of the toughest schedules in the NCAA

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State football team is a little over two weeks away from kicking off the season and the Aggies know they have their work cut out for them in 2019.

As it stands, NMSU will face the toughest Group of Five schedule in the country. The Aggies will open the season Saturday, August 31 at No. 23 Washington State. They will then travel to Tuscaloosa to play No. 2 Alabama on Saturday, September 7.

“It’s not just the power conference games,” said NMSU head coach Doug Martin. “I know everyone likes to highlight those, but San Diego State will be our first home game. They’re a perennial bowl team and Rocky Long does a fantastic job of coaching there. Fresno State is going to come in here after that. Those are two of the best teams in the Mountain West. Georgia Southern was a 10-win team last year and they won a bowl game. From top to bottom our schedule is really demanding.”

"Football pays the bills."



Part of my conversation with @dougmartinnmsu today turned to @NMStateFootball's insane 2019 schedule, which includes road games at Alabama, Ole Miss and Washington State. NMSU is getting paid a combined $3.8 million to play those 3 games. pic.twitter.com/TTd39lQaPm — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 25, 2019

While the ‘money games’ should provide the NMSU Athletic Department a financial boost, it makes getting back to a bowl game especially difficult for the football team. The Aggies will have little room for error against New Mexico, Central Michigan, Incarnate Word, UTEP, and a pair of games against Liberty.