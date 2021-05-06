NMSU point guard Evan Gilyard II enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team will have a new point guard next season. Evan Gilyard II, who has held that position the past two years for the Aggies, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday.

Verbal Commits the first to report the news.

New Mexico State G Evan Gilyard II (SR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/sqDRRZY2Dp — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) May 6, 2021

Gilyard transferred to NMSU from UTEP following the 2018-19 season and averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 assists in 28.4 minutes per game last season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.

NMSU has seen eight players from last year’s roster enter the transfer portal. The Aggies are also awaiting decisions from Donnie Tillman, Johnny McCants and Clayton Henry — all of whom have the option to return next season after the NCAA Division I Council voted to grant an extra year of eligibility to all fall and winter sports student-athletes due to the pandemic.