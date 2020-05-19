NMSU, NIU schedule football home-and-home series

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State and fellow FBS independent Liberty have agreed to play five times between 2024 and 2029, the schools announced Wednesday in a joint release.

The Aggies will host the Flames at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Nov. 27, 2027, and Nov. 17, 2029. NMSU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., to face Liberty on Nov. 30, 2024, Nov. 21, 2026 and Nov. 25, 2028. NMSU and Liberty have played four times in their history, squaring off twice in the same season in 2018 and 2019. The Aggies won the first ever matchup between the two programs, securing a 49-41 win on Oct. 6, 2018, in Las Cruces.

Prior to the latest series extension between the two schools, the Aggies and Flames had previously agreed to close out the 2022 and 2023 seasons against each other. NMSU will head to Williams Stadium on Nov. 26, 2022, before Liberty makes its way back to Aggie Memorial Stadium for a Nov. 25, 2023, clash.

NMSU's announced 2024 slate also includes games against Hawaii (Aug. 24), at Wyoming (Sept. 21), at Fresno State (Oct. 5), vs. Louisiana (Oct. 26), at Texas A&M (Nov. 16) and vs. Abilene Christian (Nov. 23).