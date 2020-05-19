NMSU, NIU schedule football home-and-home series

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State and Northern Illinois have agreed to a home-and-home football series set for 2024 and 2027.
The Aggies will host the Huskies on Sept. 14, 2024, at Aggie Memorial Stadium. NMSU will return the home game to NIU when the Aggies travel to Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill., on Sept. 11, 2027.
The two programs, who were Big West Conference foes from 1993-1995, have played each other three times in their history, first meeting back in 1968. The Aggies maintain a 2-1 all-time advantage, picking up victories in the first two contests.
NMSU earned a 27-13 road win in 1968 before securing a 24-17 win over NIU on homecoming at Aggie Memorial Stadium in 1993. The Huskies snapped their series losing streak in 1994, defeating the Aggies, 48-27, at Huskie Stadium.
The Aggies’ announced 2024 slate also includes games against Hawaii (Aug. 24), at Wyoming (Sept. 21), at Fresno State (Oct. 5), against Louisiana (Oct. 26), at Texas A&M (Nov. 16), against Abilene Christian (Nov. 23), and at Liberty (Nov. 30).
In addition to NIU, NMSU’s only other announced 2027 opponent is Liberty. The Aggies and Flames are scheduled to play on Nov. 27 in Las Cruces.
