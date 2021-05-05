NMSU men’s golf headed to Albuquerque for 2021 NCAA Regional

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – After capturing their first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament title since 2015, the New Mexico State men’s golf team received a No. 12 seed in the Albuquerque NCAA Regional.

The NCAA selection show was broadcasted nationally on Wednesday on the Golf Channel.

“That’s why you play games and compete. We’re excited we can still get out of there, play some great golf and you never know what happens,” said NMSU head coach Mike Dirks, who was named the WAC Coach of the Year on Wednesday. “Seeing your name up there, you finally know you’re really in even though you know you’re in.”

Well that was quick! We’re headed to Albuquerque to compete in the Albuquerque regional as the 12th seed! #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/0ZKzmI7dCy — NM State Men's Golf (@NMStateMGolf) May 5, 2021

The three-day tournament will tee-off on Monday, May 17. The Aggies will be one of 14 teams competing at the UNM Championship Golf Course at the University of New Mexico. Oklahoma will be the the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Arizona State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, New Mexico, Stanford, Oregon State, Boise State, South Carolina, Nevada, San Diego, Oakland, and Prairie View A&M.

“We played against Texas Tech and many of the other teams,” said NMSU freshman Aidan Thomas, who was named WAC Freshman of the Year in addition to being selected to the All-WAC First Team. “It’ll be a great challenge and we’ll have to bring our ‘A’ game if we’re gonna get in the top five.”

NMSU is making its first appearance in an NCAA Regional Tournament since 2015 and its 15th NCAA Regional appearance in program history. The Aggies will play 18 holes each day for a three-day total of 54 holes. At the conclusion of the three-day event, the five lowest-shooting teams and the lowest-shooting individual — not from that group of five teams — will move on to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of the month.