NMSU men’s basketball to play in 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational

LAS CRUCES, NM — A portion of the NM State men’s basketball team’s 2021-22 non-conference schedule is now public knowledge.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon by ESPN Events, NM State will be one of eight teams taking part in the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational on November 18, 19 and 20 at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

Joining the Aggies in South Carolina this November will be Davidson, East Carolina, Indiana State, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Penn and Utah State. Owned and operated by ESPN Events, UCF (2018) and Baylor (2019) captured the first two Myrtle Beach Invitational title by defeating Western Kentucky (78-62) and Villanova 87-78), respectively, at the HTC Center.

Of the seven other teams comprising the field for the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational, NM State has played four of them in the history of its program. The Aggies have tangled with Davidson (0-1 all-time), Indiana State (7-7 all-time), Oklahoma (0-1 all-time) and Utah State (30-36 all-time). NM State has never faced off against East Carolina, Old Dominion or Penn, but that could change once the first-round pairings are announced later this summer. Ticket information for the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational will also be available later this summer.

