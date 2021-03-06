NMSU Men’s Basketball secures 3-seed in WAC Tournament after defeating Dixie State 68-56

ST. GEORGE, UTAH (KTSM)–The New Mexico State Men’s basketball team secured the 3-seed in the upcoming Western Athletic Conference after a weekend sweep of Dixie State to finish the regular season.

NMSU defeated Dixie State 68-56 Saturday night. Donnie Tillman scored 22 points and six rebounds. This is the third victory in a row for the Aggies and their fourth of the last five games.

The Aggies had a big first half, scoring 40 of their 68 points in that time period and leading for the entire game.

Head coach Chris Jans said going into this game, the team needed to feel the pressure ahead of the WAC Tournament next wee.

“I’m more confident now than I have been in a long, long time,” Jans said. “You know, we’ve been playing better, practicing better, peaking at the right time hopefully they will this weekend, the kids are more confident with each other and how we’re playing and need to be playing so we’ll see.”

NMSU finished the regular season 10-7 and 7-6 in conference. The Aggies will face UTRGV in the Wac Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

On the women’s side they have a quarterfinal clash with Seattle University on Wednesday.