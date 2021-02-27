NMSU men struggle to find the bottom of the net in loss to Tarleton State

STEPHENVILLE, TEXAS – Tarleton State defeated New Mexico State 64-55 on Saturday night, snapping the Aggies’ 2-game winning streak.

NMSU shot just under 33 percent from the field in the loss, which doomed them from the outset of the contest. Playing without several key players due to injury, including point guard Evan Gilyard, the Aggies were undermanned and outgunned.

The Aggies fall to 7-7, 4-6 in WAC play with the loss. The Texans improved to 8-10, 3-7 in conference action. NMSU has split its last four WAC weekend series; NMSU is still in search of a WAC sweep.

Next up for New Mexico State is a one-game conference clash with UTRGV on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso. After that, the Aggies close the regular season on the road at Dixie State next weekend.