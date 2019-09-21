NMSU locks down postseason future with New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia announced an agreement with ESPN Events on Friday, securing the postseason future for Aggie football through the 2020-25 bowl game cycle alongside Jeff Siembieda, the Executive Director of the New Mexico Bowl game, at the Bosque Brewing Co. Public House on Nob Hill.

“New Mexico State University and our football program are excited to enter into an agreement with the New Mexico Bowl from 2020 through 2025,” said Moccia. “The proximity of the game from our campus as well as Albuquerque and the surrounding areas having the largest population of NM State alumni in the country outside of Doña Ana County is a perfect opportunity for our football program and Aggie Nation. We appreciate [Jeff] Siembieda and his board as well as Clint Overby, Vice President of ESPN Events, for affording us this opportunity. The New Mexico Bowl is widely recognized for providing a first class destination and experience for the participating teams and their fans.”

The six-year deal gives the New Mexico Bowl, which is owned by ESPN Events, the opportunity to select the Aggies should it be eligible for a bowl game whether or not the Mountain West or Conference USA fields enough teams for postseason play.

“We are happy to secure this agreement with New Mexico State and look forward to the possibility of hosting the Aggies and their fans,” Siembieda said. “As the state’s premier annual sports event, we feel it’s important to create a path for New Mexico State and its fans to celebrate New Mexico and college football during the best time of the year.”

In addition, the agreement gives NM State the opportunity play in a myriad of other bowl games owned by ESPN Events as well.

“We are excited to be able to include New Mexico State into our line-up of potential teams for the new term of the New Mexico Bowl as well other games,” said Overby. “The Aggie fan base is passionate and we look forward to hosting them in Albuquerque.”

Friday’s announcement secured the postseason future for Aggie football as an independent after its current deal with the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl concludes at the end of the 2019 bowl season. The agreement also allows NM State play in a non ESPN Events owned bowl game should the Aggies be eligible and not be selected to any of the bowl games owned by ESPN Events.

“Our program is thrilled to have an opportunity to play a bowl game in our home state,” Aggie head football coach Doug Martin said. “The New Mexico Bowl is a great goal for our team and hopefully a great reward for our fans.”

2020-25 ESPN Events Owned Bowl Games

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque, N.M. • Dreamstyle Stadium

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Ft. Worth, Texas • Amon G. Carter Stadium

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, Bahamas • Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala. • Legion Field

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla. • FAU Stadium

Fenway Bowl

Boston, Mass. • Fenway Park

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala. • Cramton Bowl

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla. • Exploria Stadium

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho • Albertsons Stadium

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas, Texas • Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas • Toyota Stadium

Bad Boy mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Fla. • Raymond James Stadium

SoFi Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu, Hawaii • Aloha Stadium

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas, Nev. • Sam Boyd Stadium

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Houston, Texas • NRG Stadium

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C. • Brooks Stadium