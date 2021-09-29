NMSU locker room unwavering despite 1-4 start to their season

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State has started the season 1-4 and will play the defending Mountain West Conference champs, San Jose State, on the road Saturday night. The Aggies have opened as a 28-point underdog and while the frustration is mounting amongst the fanbase, the Aggies’ locker room is unwavering.

“The record may still show what it shows, but when it’s just the team, it’s a different vibe,” said NMSU senior wide receiver Robert Downs III. “It sucks that we’re 1-4 here right now, but it doesn’t feel like it. When we are out at practice, it’s fun, in games there hasn’t been as many big plays as we’ve seen the past couple years.”

It wasn’t the start to the season NMSU had hoped for. The Aggies lost both of their rivalry games (UTEP, New Mexico), they were competitive but ultimately lost by three scores against San Diego State and Hawaii respectively, and their only win to show came against an FCS opponent in South Carolina State.

Despite anything and everything going wrong for the Aggies over the course of the last year, head coach Doug Martin continues to sing his team’s praises.

“I’ve enjoyed coaching this team probably more than any other team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Martin. “Just because of the character of our players, how hard they’ve worked and the unselfishness. They’ve been a great group to be around.”

Another week, another opportunity ‼️

🆚- San Jose State

📍- San Jose, Calif.

🕰️ – 8:30 (MT)#AggieUp | 🏈 pic.twitter.com/D4hHn9f2Bf — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) September 27, 2021

NMSU will play San Jose State and Nevada on the road before their first bye week, followed by the second meeting with Hawaii in Honolulu. The Aggies will not return for a home game until Saturday, Nov. 6 against Utah State.