NMSU lands 6-foot-11 Portland transfer Jacob Tryon

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Chalk one up for Chris Jans and the New Mexico State men’s basketball team. Jans hitting the virtual recruiting trail to land Portland transfer Jacob Tryon, a 6-foot-11 big man who can really shoot it.

The move was first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Source: Portland transfer Jacob Tryon has committed to New Mexico State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 29, 2020

Tryon averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game last season for Portland as a junior. He shot 41.1% from three point range and should provide the Aggies some depth.

While NMSU has not provided Tryon’s eligibility status, sources tell KTSM 9 Sports that he should be immediately eligible for the 2020-2021 season.