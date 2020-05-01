NMSU lands 6-foot-11 Portland transfer Jacob Tryon

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Chalk one up for Chris Jans and the New Mexico State men’s basketball team. Jans hitting the virtual recruiting trail to land Portland transfer Jacob Tryon, a 6-foot-11 big man who can really shoot it.
The move was first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Tryon averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game last season for Portland as a junior. He shot 41.1% from three point range and should provide the Aggies some depth.
While NMSU has not provided Tryon’s eligibility status, sources tell KTSM 9 Sports that he should be immediately eligible for the 2020-2021 season.