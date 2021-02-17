NMSU head coach Chris Jans shifting mentality to three days in March

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The deck has been stacked against the New Mexico State men’s basketball season even before this season tipped-off.

The Aggies haven’t been unable to play an actual home game at the Pan American Center all season due to state restrictions preventing them from playing in Las Cruces. NMSU was forced to relocate to Arizona for 70+ days in order to get their season off the ground when those same restrictions prohibited them from even practicing in the state. The program has been forced to pause team activity twice due to COVID-19 issues that led to cancellations of multiple non-conference games and when this team has been healthy and on the floor for Western Athletic Conference games, the Aggies have played largely inconsistent.

NMSU is 5-5 this season and 2-4 in WAC play, currently sixth place in the league. That is uncharted territory for a team that began the season on a quest for their fourth consecutive outright WAC regular season championship. something that hasn’t been done in the league’s history. The Aggies have represented the conference seven of the last eight years in the NCAA Tournament by winning the WAC Tournament and they were certainly the team to beat in 2020 before both tournaments were canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March.

However, when you put NMSU’s success in perspective and think how they got there and where they find themselves now, this season — as tough as it has been — hasn’t been lost just yet. The WAC has and will remain a one-bid league this season, which means the 2020-2021 Aggies’ season hinges on three days in March.

“Winning every game sounds good and trust me, that’s never going to change, but because of the circumstances we almost have to have that mentality [playing for the WAC Tournament in March] in how we practice, how we play, who plays, and trying to get our team more prepared to be our best in March for the conference tournament,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “I think that’s how we have to think and I think it’s really hard for me to accept that.”

Losing has never been an option for Jans who came into the year 83-17 in three seasons as the head coach. Typically, the Aggies are reeling off double-digit win streaks this time of year and playing for a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, having only played 10 games this season and behind the eight ball in just about every way imaginable, Jans is up against the clock in getting his team ready to play more consistent basketball. NMSU has been swept by Grand Canyon and have split their last two series against California Baptist and Seattle U.

“It’s not enough for myself, my staff, the players who have played here, and our fan base,” said Jans. “I know it, we all know it — the players know it. They’re not happy right now and it’s a funny game. Momentum is tricky and we have to find a way to play better.”

Momentum is everything in college basketball and there is still time for NMSU to find themselves and save their best basketball for the most important week of their season: three days in March.